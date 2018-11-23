Raptors' C.J. Miles: Will play Friday
Miles (groin) will play Friday against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miles missed five straight games with a groin injury, but he'll return to action Friday for the first time since Nov. 12. The veteran has typically played fewer than 20 minutes on most nights, rendering him an afterthought in both daily and season-long fantasy formats.
