Raptors' C.J. Miles: Will play Sunday vs. Wizards
Miles (illness) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Miles still isn't quite 100 percent healthy, but he's going to play through the illness Sunday. The fact that he's still dealing with some lingering symptoms makes him an unappealing fantasy play, however, so fantasy owners may want to avoid Miles for Sunday's slate. He'll slot back in behind Norman Powell at small forward.
More News
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out Friday vs. Jazz•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Misses shootaround with illness•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Drops 22 points off bench Thursday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Pours in six treys Friday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scores 19 points in 15 minutes•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...