Raptors' C.J. Miles: Will play Sunday vs. Wizards

Miles (illness) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Miles still isn't quite 100 percent healthy, but he's going to play through the illness Sunday. The fact that he's still dealing with some lingering symptoms makes him an unappealing fantasy play, however, so fantasy owners may want to avoid Miles for Sunday's slate. He'll slot back in behind Norman Powell at small forward.