Raptors' C.J. Miles: Will start Thursday vs. Cavaliers
Miles will get the start Thursday against the Cavaliers with Serge Ibaka out one game with a suspension, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
With Serge Ibaka serving a one-game suspension for fighting, Miles will get the start for the Raptors. With the suspension only lasting one game, it'll likely be just a one-off start. Miles is averaging 18.2 minutes per game, and could see an uptick in minutes Thursday.
