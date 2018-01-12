Miles will get the start Thursday against the Cavaliers with Serge Ibaka out one game with a suspension, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

With Serge Ibaka serving a one-game suspension for fighting, Miles will get the start for the Raptors. With the suspension only lasting one game, it'll likely be just a one-off start. Miles is averaging 18.2 minutes per game, and could see an uptick in minutes Thursday.