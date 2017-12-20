Raptors' C.J. Miles: Won't play Wednesday
Miles didn't travel with the Raptors to Charlotte ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a dental procedure.
Though it sounds like Miles will be unavailable Wednesday, he could meet the team in Philadelphia on Thursday to play in the second half of a back-to-back set against the 76ers. With the swingman sitting out Wednesday, most of his 15-to-25 minutes off the bench should fall to Norman Powell and OG Anunoby.
