Raptors' Cameron Payne: Joining Raptors
Payne has agreed to a two-year deal with the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
A former lottery pick by the Thunder in 2015, Payne has bounced around the league, seeing action for Oklahoma City, Chicago and Cleveland. The former Murray State product joined the Mavericks for 2019 summer league, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 steals across 28.9 minutes in three games. His performances were enough for the Raptors to take notice. Payne will likely slot in as the third point guard option on Toronto behind Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, so opportunities for significant run may be limited.
