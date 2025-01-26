Boucher dropped 23 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and a block in 21 minutes of action during Saturday's 117-94 win over the Hawks.

The big man has been extremely hot and cold off the bench all season, but he's shown that he can score in bunches with limited time on court, as Saturday's outing marked the second time this year he's logged more points than minutes played. Boucher averaged 20.0 points on 70.0 percent shooting from the field and 62.5 percent from deep in 19.5 minutes in back-to-back matchups against the Hawks. However, in the three games prior, he averaged just 4.3 points while shooting just 40.0 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from behind the arc in 14.7 minutes, making him difficult to trust as a fantasy option going forward.