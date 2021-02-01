Boucher finished with just nine points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 victory over Orlando.
Boucher was limited once again as the Raptors elected to go with the size of Aron Baynes for the majority of the contest. After a period of fantasy stardom, Boucher has come crashing back to earth in recent times. He is by no means a drop in standard formats but the expectations we had only two weeks ago, clearly need to be adjusted at this point.
