Boucher scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, an assist and a block in 20 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Magic.

The third-year big has two double-doubles this season, and they've come in the last two games. Boucher is starting to take full advantage of the extra court time afforded him by Serge Ibaka's ankle injury, but with Ibaka potentially returning to the lineup this weekend, Boucher's role is set to shrink.