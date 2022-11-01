Boucher chipped in 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 139-109 win over the Hawks.

Boucher logged at least 20 minutes for the second straight game, flashing his per-minute upside in the process. While this does feel like his ceiling in terms of playing time, we have seen him put up 12-team value in the past, despite playing just 20 minutes. He is more of a name to watch right now but he could certainly be streamed in if you are feeling lucky.