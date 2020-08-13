Boucher contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 win over the 76ers.

Boucher finished with a career high in made threes and matched his career high in blocks while putting forth another stellar performance from a scoring and rebounding perspective. It remains to be seen how involved Boucher will be come playoff time, but he's likely to see significant time once again during Friday's regular season finale versus Denver.