Boucher (back) is listed as available for Game 1 on Saturday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Boucher, who's been dealing with back spasms, will be able to play Saturday. That said, he didn't see the floor in Round 1 will likely only be allotted minutes in a blowout.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...