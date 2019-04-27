Raptors' Chris Boucher: Available for Game 1
Boucher (back) is listed as available for Game 1 on Saturday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Boucher, who's been dealing with back spasms, will be able to play Saturday. That said, he didn't see the floor in Round 1 will likely only be allotted minutes in a blowout.
