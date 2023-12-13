Watch Now:

Boucher (quad) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Boucher suffered a left quad contusion during Monday's loss to the Knicks and didn't practice Tuesday, but he'll still suit up Wednesday. Boucher has appeared in 16 straight games, averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.3 minutes during that stretch.

