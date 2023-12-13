Boucher (quad) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Boucher suffered a left quad contusion during Monday's loss to the Knicks and didn't practice Tuesday, but he'll still suit up Wednesday. Boucher has appeared in 16 straight games, averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.3 minutes during that stretch.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Officially considered questionable•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Exits with injury Monday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Held to 10 minutes•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Misses out on double-double•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Productive in limited action•