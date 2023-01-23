Boucher contributed 14 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and three steals over 23 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 victory over the Knicks.

Boucher scored in double digits for the first time since Jan. 14, and he did so by knocking down 66.7 percent of his attempts from the field. He also added five points on six shots from the charity stripe. Boucher is averaging 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds through 11 January matchups.