Boucher will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nets.

With the Raptors' key players healthy, Boucher will head to the bench while Pascal Siakam starts at power forward and Khem Birch gets the nod at center. In Boucher's past 10 games as a reserve, he's averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 20.1 minutes.