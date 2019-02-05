Boucher won't be available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers after being assigned back to the G League's Raptors 905.

Boucher made his 16th appearance of the season for Toronto in the team's last game Saturday in Sacramento, playing six minutes and contributing eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal. Per Blake Murphy of The Athletic, Boucher can only log eight more days of service time at the NBA level before the Raptors would have to convert his two-way deal into a standard contract (or cut him loose), so it's expected he'll be used sparingly in Toronto the rest of the season.