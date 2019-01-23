Boucher played a season-high 12 minutes off the bench and finished with eight points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds Tuesday in the Raptors' 120-105 win over the Kings.

Boucher continues to move back and forth between the Raptors and the organization's G League affiliate, Raptors 905, but he's frequently been seeing light run off the bench whenever he's up with the parent club. The second-year center has played in each of the past three games and continues to put up quality numbers on a per-minute basis. Unless another one of the Raptors' key big men joins Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) on the injured list, however, it's difficult to see Boucher consistently picking up minutes in the teens.