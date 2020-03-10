Raptors' Chris Boucher: Barely sees action in win
Boucher managed just one block in six minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over Utah.
Despite the fact Marc Gasol (rest) was given the night off, Boucher was barely in the rotation Monday. After a big night last Tuesday, Boucher has come back to earth with a thud and can safely be left on the waivers in almost every format.
