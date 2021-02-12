Boucher recorded 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal in Thursday's 120-106 loss to the Celtics.
Boucher's 12 points and six rebounds were nothing extraordinary, but the five blocks were only two shy from his season high. Boucher spent most of late-January as a serviceable but limited backup for the Raptors. However, he has resurfaced with value in February by averaging 15.6 points and 9.3 rebounds across six games.
