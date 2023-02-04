Boucher chipped in 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 117-111 victory over Houston.

Boucher blocked multiple shots for just the third time in the past 15 games, contributing on both ends of the floor. He has now played at least 20 minutes in three straight games, once again putting himself back in the 12-team discussion. He certainly isn't a must-roster player by any means, although he is worth a look if you think he can stick in a similar role moving forward.