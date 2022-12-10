Boucher finished Friday's 113-109 loss to the Magic with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two blocks over 22 minutes.

Boucher blocked two shots in the loss but once again failed to deliver when it comes to all-around value. After a short period in which he became a must-add player, his role has reverted back to what we saw earlier in the season. Despite a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, Boucher should be viewed as just a streamer, at least while the team is fully healthy.