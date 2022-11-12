Boucher produced 20 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 132-113 loss to the Thunder.

Boucher has yet to start a game for Toronto and was enduring a rough stretch -- he scored a combined 10 points over his previous three outings -- before delivering a season-best scoring output here. Boucher has scored at least 17 points in three of his last six contests, but he lacks the consistency on a game-to-game basis to become a reliable fantasy asset in most formats.