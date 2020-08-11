Boucher scored 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 boards, two assists, two blocks, and two steals in 29 minutes of a 114-106 win against the Bucks on Monday.

Boucher set career bests in points and minutes against the Bucks. The second year man took advantage of extended playing time due to Toronto holding back some of its starters. The performance shows he can be a force when given the opportunity, but he's played a total of 22 minutes combined in his team's other five games since the restart. He'll face the 76ers on Wednesday.