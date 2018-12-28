Boucher (ankle) is available to play Friday against the Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Boucher was initially listed as out earlier in the day, but his status was upgraded to probable before being officially declared available off the bench. He hasn't made much of an impact for the Raptors over his previous three games, averaging 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over that span.

