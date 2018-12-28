Raptors' Chris Boucher: Cleared to play
Boucher (ankle) is available to play Friday against the Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Boucher was initially listed as out earlier in the day, but his status was upgraded to probable before being officially declared available off the bench. He hasn't made much of an impact for the Raptors over his previous three games, averaging 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over that span.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...