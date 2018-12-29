Boucher contributed nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two blocks, one rebound and one steal across nine minutes in Friday's 116-87 loss to the Magic.

Boucher came into the contest with an ankle issue, but showed no ill effects of it on the floor, as he registered a season-high point total on a perfect shooting percentage from three. While Boucher has barely played this season, he has displayed an ability to be a perimeter scorer as a center for the Raptors.