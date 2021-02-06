Boucher had 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Nets.

Boucher had a team-leading plus-15 in just 27 minutes while also ending just one rebound shy of what would've been his fifth double-double of the season. Boucher was coming off four straight games where he couldn't reach the 20-minute mark or surpass the 10-point plateau, so this was clearly a bounce-back performance for the big man, who anchors the Raptors' second-unit most nights.