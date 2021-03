Boucher will come off the bench versus the Pistons on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old started in place of Pascal Siakam (COVID-19 protocols) on Friday, but he'll come off the bench Wednesday despite Siakam still being sidelined. Aron Baynes will start at center for Toronto, so Boucher should still see plenty of minutes since the team is missing five players due to the league's health and safety protocols.