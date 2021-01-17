Boucher recorded 20 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in a 116-113 win Saturday versus Charlotte.

Boucher was the Raptors' best bench player across their past five games. He led them in scoring with an average of 20.6 points on a 66.0 field-goal percentage. Boucher also averaged 5.8 defensive rebounds and 3.2 blocks during that span. He could be either a capable sixth man or one of the team's starters if able to retain this productivity.