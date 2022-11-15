Boucher closed with 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 115-111 win over the Pistons.

Boucher has been rolling on the offensive end, and he enjoyed another efficient shooting night Monday on the way to a victory. He's finished with 19 or more points in each of his last three contests, and he's also been a factor on the defensive end by recording at least one steal over this brief stretch.