Boucher amassed four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 15 minutes during Monday's 118-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Since the acquisition of Jakob Poeltl at the trade deadline, Boucher's minutes and production have dropped slightly. Across his last 10 appearances, Boucher is averaging 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 18.4 minutes. While he's experienced a slight downturn in usage, Boucher's efficiency has risen, as he's posting 53/33/77 shooting spilts since Feb. 10.