Boucher logged 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Sunday's 118-95 loss to the Bulls.

Boucher continues to be a popular fantasy target off the bench for Toronto. He usually enters with the second unit and proceeds to outscore teammate Aron Baynes, but coach Nick Nurse prefers to keep the Oregon product in a reserve role despite his excellent play. Despite this limitation, the center continues to produce and is an every-night fantasy consideration.