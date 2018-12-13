Boucher may be in line for an NBA role while Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) is out for about a month.

Boucher was recalled from the G League in conjunction with the news of Valanciunas' timetable for a return. Boucher has played just 12 NBA minutes this season, but could see an expanded role, especially given his G League success. At the time of his call-up, Boucher was leading the G League in scoring (29.4 PPG) while adding 11.6 rebounds, 4.6 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.5 minutes. He's also shown proficiency from beyond the arc, drilling 2.5 threes per contest at 34.0 percent. He makes for a speculative add in some deeper formats.