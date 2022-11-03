Boucher contributed 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 win over the Spurs.

Boucher turned in another productive effort Wednesday, popping for a season-high 17-and-8. While this is certainly a well-rounded fantasy line, the opposition needs to be factored in. He is now a top-80 player for the season, although the bulk of his value is coming from efficiency and a lack of turnovers. We know he can be productive even in limited minutes and so while he is not necessarily a must-roster player, he can be streamed in across most competitive formats.