Boucher produced 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 loss to Cleveland.

The Raptors might have lost to the Cavaliers on Thursday, but Boucher had an impressive performance off the bench. The big man drained a season-high five threes en route to posting his second-best scoring mark of the campaign, as well as a season-best output in rebounds. Boucher has scored in double digits in his last two games, as well as in five of his previous eight, but he won't have a lot of upside if he continues to see under 20 minutes per game on a steady basis.