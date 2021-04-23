Boucher was diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee Friday and avoided a serious injury, but he should be considered out indefinitely, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old won't have an official return timeline until he moves into his rehab program, so he should be considered unavailable for the near future. Boucher appeared to be in considerable pain after suffering the injury Wednesday, so the diagnosis of a non-severe sprain is welcome news. The final game of the regular season is May 16 versus the Pacers, so there's a possibility he's already played his final game of the season. Khem Birch and Freddie Gillespie should handle the bulk of the minutes at center for Toronto in the meantime, at least until Gillespie's second 10-day contract expires next week.