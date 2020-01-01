Boucher ended with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over Cleveland.

Boucher played only 16 minutes in the victory, salvaging his line with three defensive counters. He has been up and down over the past two weeks but the inconsistencies make him a hard player to trust outside of deeper formats. He is fine to be streamed in if you need blocks but that is about where his standard league appeal ends.