Raptors' Chris Boucher: Defense salvages line
Boucher ended with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over Cleveland.
Boucher played only 16 minutes in the victory, salvaging his line with three defensive counters. He has been up and down over the past two weeks but the inconsistencies make him a hard player to trust outside of deeper formats. He is fine to be streamed in if you need blocks but that is about where his standard league appeal ends.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Puts up 24 off bench•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Scores 21 points in victory•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Loses time to Ibaka•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Productive night Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Nears double-double off bench•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Another double-double in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...