Raptors' Chris Boucher: Double-double in Monday's win
Boucher compiled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 132-96 win over the Hornets.
Boucher recorded his first career double-double while finishing with a career high rebounding total. He has stepped up and played an important role off the bench with Serge Ibaka (ankle) missing the last five games, and Boucher will likely remain a decent cheap option in daily leagues for as long as Ibaka remains sidelined.
