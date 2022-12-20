Boucher posted 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-101 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

It's the second straight double-double and sixth of the season for the streaky forward, who continues to see a bigger role in the absence of Precious Achiuwa (ankle). Boucher has scored in double digits in five of the last seven games, averaging 10.4 points, 6.6 boards, 0.7 threes, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 23.3 minutes a night over that stretch.