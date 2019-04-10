Raptors' Chris Boucher: Double-double off bench
Boucher scored 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-100 win over the Timberwolves.
Seeing the biggest workload of his brief NBA career to date for a Raptors squad giving key players some rest before the playoffs, Boucher produced his first career double-double. The 26-year-old would need a couple of injuries in the Toronto frontcourt to see any meaningful action in the postseason, however.
