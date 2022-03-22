Boucher racked up 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-99 loss to Chicago.

Boucher recorded his second straight double-double Monday, making the most of the fact two starters were sitting out. It's been another up and down season for Boucher, his playing time fluctuating on seemingly a nightly basis. Based on what we have seen during his career, he really needs others to be sidelined to have a crack at sustainable value. While he is worth adding right now, do keep an eye on the injury report moving forward.