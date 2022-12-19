Boucher closed with 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and 14 rebounds across 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 loss to Golden State.

Boucher only needed 25 minutes to record a double-double, and he once again outplayed the starting center, Christian Koloko, despite coming off the bench. Boucher fits better as one of the go-to players in the second unit and is not expected to crack the starting five any time soon, but that doesn't mean he's not a valuable asset in fantasy. He's averaging 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 20.7 minutes per game in December.