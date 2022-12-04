Boucher registered six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 victory over the Magic.

Boucher logged just 18 minutes in the win, continuing his downward trend. After a few games in which he was able to crash the 12-team fantasy scene, he has seen his role revert back to what we saw to open the season. While we know what he can do when afforded additional playing time, he is a tough player to hold right now. Keep an eye on the injury situation moving forward and should an opportunity arise once again, Boucher would be worth swooping on.