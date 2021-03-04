Boucher had 18 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal during Wednesday's loss to Detroit.
After starting against Houston last Friday, Boucher played off the bench in his usual role and posted his best performance offensively since Feb. 6. It was the center's fourth outing with at least 10 points over the past five games. Prior to Wednesday's matchup, Boucher was dropping 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Raptors-Bulls postponed•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Starting for Siakam•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Grabs six boards in loss•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Scores 11 of 17 points in fourth•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Retreats to bench•