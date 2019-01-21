Raptors' Chris Boucher: Drops team-high 27 points
Boucher (shoulder) tallied 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, four steals and five blocks across 35 minutes Saturday against Greensboro.
Boucher battled through a shoulder injury earlier in the month, but he put together a spectacular performance in a 109-103 victory for Raptors 905. The 6-11 forward continues his impressive season in the G League, averaging 28.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.4 blocks in 17 starts.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....