Boucher (shoulder) tallied 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, four steals and five blocks across 35 minutes Saturday against Greensboro.

Boucher battled through a shoulder injury earlier in the month, but he put together a spectacular performance in a 109-103 victory for Raptors 905. The 6-11 forward continues his impressive season in the G League, averaging 28.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.4 blocks in 17 starts.