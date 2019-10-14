Raptors' Chris Boucher: Drops11 points in spot start
Boucher tallied11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), four blocked shots, two rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes in Sunday's 105-91 loss to the Bulls.
With Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka all resting, Boucher was a logical choice to start on Sunday. He's going to be buried behind this trio for the duration of the season, and barring some freak injury ahead of him, he shouldn't be considered in any format at this juncture.
