Boucher recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes in a 116-93 win Monday versus Dallas.

Boucher's Jan. 8 double-double (23 points and 10 rebounds at Sacramento) commenced a cycle of great games from him. He's averaged 20.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks since then. The Raptors often started Alex Len or Aron Baynes at center in those games before they let Boucher log a bench-leading average of 29.0 minutes from that position.