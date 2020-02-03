Raptors' Chris Boucher: Excels in blowout win
Boucher posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 129-102 win over the Bulls.
Coach Nick Nurse divvied out the same amount of playing time to Boucher and starting center Serge Ibaka, but that was a reflection of the blowout more than anything. At the very least, however, Boucher is back on the radar in 14-team leagues or deeper now that he's in the rotation again with Marc Gasol (hamstring) out of commission. He's averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 boards and 1.0 block in 17.8 minutes per game in the four contests since Gasol aggravated the injury that sidelined him for a spell earlier this season.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Scores 10 in 15 minutes•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Nears double-double in 16 minutes•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Defense salvages line•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Puts up 24 off bench•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Scores 21 points in victory•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Loses time to Ibaka•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...