Boucher posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 129-102 win over the Bulls.

Coach Nick Nurse divvied out the same amount of playing time to Boucher and starting center Serge Ibaka, but that was a reflection of the blowout more than anything. At the very least, however, Boucher is back on the radar in 14-team leagues or deeper now that he's in the rotation again with Marc Gasol (hamstring) out of commission. He's averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 boards and 1.0 block in 17.8 minutes per game in the four contests since Gasol aggravated the injury that sidelined him for a spell earlier this season.