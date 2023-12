Boucher has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Knicks after suffering a left thigh bruise in the second half, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Boucher was in a funk prior to exiting the contest, missing all four of his three-point attempts and struggling inside against a shorthanded Knicks' frontcourt. Precious Achiuwa will step up in his absence, while Jalen McDaniels could also be re-introduced to the rotation.