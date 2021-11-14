Boucher left Saturday's game against the Pistons with a sore lower back and will not return, Paul Jones of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Boucher scored just two points and pulled down a single rebound in 12 minutes prior to his exit. Whether or not he'll be able to take the court Tuesday in Portland remains to be seen.
