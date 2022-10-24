Boucher (hamstring) said he's expecting to be cleared for Monday's contest against the Heat, but the team will likely wait until after shootaround to decide his official status, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Boucher has missed the first three games of the campaign due to a hamstring injury and is officially listed as questionable for Monday's contest, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic. If Boucher is cleared to make his season debut, he could have a sizable role in his first game with Otto Porter (hamstring) already ruled out and Scottie Barnes (ankle) unlikely to play.