Boucher recorded 31 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Sunday's 112-106 win over the Thunder.

Boucher went basket-for-basket with Luguentz Dort in the first quarter, and the shootout with his fellow Montreal native began Boucher's brilliant evening. The myriad of Toronto absences has allowed Boucher to let loose in a starting role, which is arguably where he should have been all along. Boucher will try to replicate his standout performance Wednesday night against the Nets, who are scrambling to fill the hole left by LaMarcus Aldridge's retirement.